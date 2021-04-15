UrduPoint.com
Turkey Does Not Support Any Side In Russia-Ukraine Conflict - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 01:16 PM

Turkey does not support any side in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine but stands ready to assist the diplomatic effort to overcome differences, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Turkey does not support any side in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine but stands ready to assist the diplomatic effort to overcome differences, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

"There are some problems in Donbas, but Minsk agreements have been signed. We invite the sides to solve the problem peacefully and diplomatically. Turkey supports territorial integrity of any country, be it Ukraine, Russia or any other nation. We develop relations both with Russia and with Ukraine.

Our relations with a country should not have any impact on our relations with other countries. We do not support any side in the misunderstanding between Ukraine and Russia," Cavusoglu said on Turkey's NTV broadcaster.

Turkey pursues a transparent policy "on all the problems, including Crimea," the foreign minister added.

"We share our views sincerely and openly with both sides, our policy is constructive. The situation has started TO de-escalate, we are glad to see that. Turkey is ready to contribute to this process," Cavusoglu concluded.

