Turkey Reports More Than 870 New COVID19 Cases, Total at Over 169,000 - Health Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2020) Turkey confirmed over 870 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, while the death toll increased by more than 20 people in that period, Turkish Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca said.

Turkey now has a total of 169,218 confirmed coronavirus cases with 878 new cases registered on Saturday, Koca wrote on Twitter.

The total COVID-19 death toll in the country is 4,669 (21 new deaths were reported on Saturday).

Over 135,300 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Turkey with 1,922 new recoveries reported on Saturday, according to the health minister.

Earlier this week, Turkey's Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Adil Karaismailoglu announced that his country was planning to restore air travel with 40 countries this week.

Two weeks ago, Turkey had over 156,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and the country's COVID-19 death toll stood at over 4,300.