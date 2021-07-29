UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey-Russia Military Cooperation To Continue - Erdogan's Adviser

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 11:20 AM

Turkey-Russia Military Cooperation to Continue - Erdogan's Adviser

KAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) The military cooperation between Russia and Turkey, including on the S-400 air defense systems, meets Ankara's needs and will continue, Mucahit Kucukyilmaz, a senior adviser to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, told Sputnik in an interview.

"On the S-400, our position has always been fully open. What we say to the public about the S-400 is really what we think. The details, voiced by us, on the issue in contacts with our interlocutors ” the Western countries or Russia ” remain in force. Military cooperation with Russia meets Turkey's interests and will continue, just like [Turkey's] military cooperation with Western countries," Kucukyilmaz said.

Related Topics

Russia Turkey Ankara Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 29 July 2021

1 hour ago

Local Press: UAE leads the way forward to help nat ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

HBL launches WhatsApp Banking Services, powered by ..

10 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi provin ..

11 hours ago

Commander of Joint Operations receives Chief of St ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.