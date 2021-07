KAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) The military cooperation between Russia and Turkey, including on the S-400 air defense systems, meets Ankara's needs and will continue, Mucahit Kucukyilmaz, a senior adviser to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, told Sputnik in an interview.

"On the S-400, our position has always been fully open. What we say to the public about the S-400 is really what we think. The details, voiced by us, on the issue in contacts with our interlocutors the Western countries or Russia remain in force. Military cooperation with Russia meets Turkey's interests and will continue, just like [Turkey's] military cooperation with Western countries," Kucukyilmaz said.