KAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) The military cooperation between Russia and Turkey, including on the S-400 air defense systems, meets Ankara's needs and will continue, Mucahit Kucukyilmaz, a senior adviser to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, told Sputnik in an interview.

"On the S-400, our position has always been fully open. What we say to the public about the S-400 is really what we think. The details, voiced by us, on the issue in contacts with our interlocutors ” the Western countries or Russia ” remain in force. Military cooperation with Russia meets Turkey's interests and will continue, just like [Turkey's] military cooperation with Western countries," Kucukyilmaz said.