Turkey To Be Present In Syria Until Concrete Solution Found For Secure Border - Erdogan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 05:54 PM

Turkey to Be Present in Syria Until Concrete Solution Found for Secure Border - Erdogan

Turkey will maintain presence in Syria until a concrete solution is found for a secure borderline, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledged on Thursday, stressing that his country was actually the only nation having the right to be involved, due to hosting numerous refugees

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Turkey will maintain presence in Syria until a concrete solution is found for a secure borderline, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledged on Thursday, stressing that his country was actually the only nation having the right to be involved, due to hosting numerous refugees.

The Turkish leader qualified the Syrian crisis as "the most tragic, the most bloody and painful problem of our region." According to Erdogan, "each and every dimension" relevant to Syria concerns Turkey very much.

"We have very deep social, political and economic relations. Turkey has struggled against terrorism for over 40 years, and we have always stood with Syria. Especially over the course of the past 10 years, Daesh [Islamic State terrorist organization, banned in Russia] and PKK [Kurdistan Workers' Party, seen as terrorists by Turkey] have been the most effective terrorist organizations, and the YPG [PKK's armed wing] as well, and now they still try to keep their position .

.. We host around 1 million people who were displaced and who made their way to our country from Syria, we are meeting the needs of all those oppressed people ... If there is a country that has every right to be involved in the Syria issue, it is only Turkey ... Turkey will be present in the area in order to secure its borders until a concrete solution is brought about for this matter, Turkey will continue to do all it can," Erdogan told the Turkish parliament.

