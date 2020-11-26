UrduPoint.com
Turkish Court Jails 27 For Life Over 2016 Coup Attempt

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 02:38 PM

A Turkish court on Thursday jailed 27 former pilots and other suspects for life in one of the largest trials stemming from the bloody 2016 coup attempt against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

They were convicted of crimes including murder, trying to overthrow the constitutional order and attempting to assassinate the president, an AFP reporter in the courtroom said.

