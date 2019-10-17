UrduPoint.com
Turkish F-16 Fighter Jets Violate Greek Airspace Over Aegean Sea - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 04:49 PM

Two Turkish F-16 fighter jets violated Greece's airspace on Thursday amid continued tensions between the two countries over Ankara's drilling activities in the Mediterranean, media reported, citing the Greek National Defense General Staff

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) Two Turkish F-16 fighter jets violated Greece's airspace on Thursday amid continued tensions between the two countries over Ankara's drilling activities in the Mediterranean, media reported, citing the Greek National Defense General Staff.

According to the Ekathimerini news outlet, the two jets flew over the islands of Oinousses and Panaghia in the Aegean Sea at around 10:30 a.m. (07:30 GMT). The aircraft was intercepted by the Greek military and chased off, according to international rules of engagement.

Oinousses island is just five miles west of Turkey.

Another four Turkish fighter jets violated Greece's airspace in the same location on Friday as well.

Greece frequently accuses Turkish planes of encroaching on its airspace over the islands, which lie close to the Turkish shore.

