Turkish Foreign Minister To Embark On West Africa Tour On September 9-11 - Ankara

Turkish Foreign Minister to Embark on West Africa Tour on September 9-11 - Ankara

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will pay a three-day working visit to Mali, Guinea Bissau and Senegal on Wednesday to discuss regional and international issues with the West African countries' senior officials, the Foreign Ministry sai

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will pay a three-day working visit to Mali, Guinea Bissau and Senegal on Wednesday to discuss regional and international issues with the West African countries' senior officials, the Foreign Ministry said.

"H.E. Mr. Mevlut Cavusoglu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, will visit Mali, Guinea Bissau and Senegal on 9-11 September 2020. Within the framework of his visit to Mali, Minister Cavusoglu will hold talks with the members of the National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP) and representatives of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS/CEDAO) and African Union on the political transition process, bilateral relations, regional and international issues," the ministry said in a statement.

This will be Cavusoglu's first official visit to Guinea Bissau and Senegal. The top Turkish diplomat is set to discuss bilateral relations, new cooperation opportunities and exchange views on regional and international issues with these countries, the ministry noted.

The tour comes less than a month after Mali's military coup, which rocked the West African country on August 18. A group of Malian soldiers initiated an uprising at a military base near the capital of Bamako. The military demanded political reforms, a transition of power and a new general election. Rebels kidnapped several high-ranking officials, including President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse. Keita subsequently announced the resignation of the government and parliament.

The rebels established the CNSP under the leadership of Col. Assimi Goita, who was previously the commander of military forces in central Mali. Representatives of the Malian military and the ECOWAS delegation have not yet reached an agreement regarding conditions of the transition of power to a civilian-led government.

