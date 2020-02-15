Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has discussed the situation in the Syrian province of Idlib and the crisis in Libya in phone talks with US President Donald Trump, his administration said on Saturday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has discussed the situation in the Syrian province of Idlib and the crisis in Libya in phone talks with US President Donald Trump, his administration said on Saturday,

"Today, our president had a phone negotiations with his US counterpart, Donald Trump.

During the conversation, the sides agreed that the attacks of the Syrian troops in the Idlib region are unacceptable, and exchanged opinions on how to end this crisis. The sides also stressed the importance of securing stability in Libya," Erdogan's administration said in a statement.

The leaders are also said to have agreed on relaunching talks on boosting bilateral trade up to $100 billion.