Turkmen President, Iranian Energy Minister Discuss Energy Cooperation - State Media

Muhammad Irfan Published December 01, 2022 | 03:20 PM

ASHGABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Iranian Energy Minister Ali Akbar Mehrabian have discussed the development of bilateral cooperation in energy, foreign trade and transport, the Neytralny Turkmenistan newspaper reported on Thursday.

Mehrabian is on a working visit to Ashgabat.

"Turkmenistan and Iran have abundant natural resources and an advantageous geographical location, which creates favorable opportunities for cooperation in the foreign economic sector, as well as in the energy, transport and transit sectors," Berdimuhamedov was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

The Turkmen leader stressed the importance of developing more effective partnership mechanisms to realize the resource and economic potential of Turkmen-Iranian cooperation, according to the report.

It added that Mehrabian will hold a number of meetings and negotiations in Ashgabat.

Turkmenistan is one of the world's top four countries in terms of natural gas reserves, along with Russia, Iran, and Qatar.

