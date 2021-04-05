UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Twin Terrorist Attack Kills 4 Troops In Southeastern Niger - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 11:40 AM

Twin Terrorist Attack Kills 4 Troops in Southeastern Niger - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) At least four Nigerien soldiers died as a result of a double jihadist attack in the south-east of the country, not far from the border with Nigeria, media reported, citing the Nigerien Defense Ministry

The ministry said late Sunday, as quoted by the RFI media outlet, that extremists coming from neighboring Nigeria ambushed military positions on Saturday morning in the border region of Diffa. Some 20 heavily armed attackers arrived on pick-ups and initiated the fighting.

The ministry reported that four soldiers died, one went missing and several others sustained injures in the hostilities. However, the military managed to neutralize several jihadists and destroy their equipment.

The attack came a day after the inauguration of President Mohamed Bazoum, whose victory in the February election prompted an attempt of a coup, which, however, failed.

The new head of state outlined the fight with terrorism as a priority in his policy and urged the governments of neighboring states to step up efforts in this direction.

In the meantime, the Diffa region remains particularly exposed to the terrorist threat, as refugees from Nigeria settle there when escaping violence caused by jihadist groups active in the area, including the notorious Boko Haram organization (an affiliate of the Islamic State terrorist organization, banned in Russia).

Related Topics

Election Attack Terrorist Russia Died Diffa Nigeria February Border Sunday Media From Refugee

Recent Stories

More than 50 teams camped in Dubai in recent month ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Customs completes 752 declarations for EXPO ..

8 minutes ago

OIC: We stand by and Support King Abdullah II and ..

8 minutes ago

OIC Attends the Inauguration Ceremony of President ..

8 minutes ago

Kamran Arif: So much more than a rights sloganeer

13 minutes ago

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.