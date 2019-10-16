Two Belgian Jihadists Escape Syrian Jail: Officials
Two Belgian jihadists have escaped from detention in northeast Syria since Turkey launched an offensive against Kurdish forces in the region, the head of the national anti-terrorist agency said Wednesday
According to MPs, Paul Van Tigchelt, head of Belgium's OCAM counter-terror analysis body, told a parliamentary commission: "It happened in recent days, certainly after the Turkish offensive began."