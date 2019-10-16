UrduPoint.com
Two Belgian Jihadists Escape Syrian Jail: Officials

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 10:16 PM

Two Belgian jihadists have escaped from detention in northeast Syria since Turkey launched an offensive against Kurdish forces in the region, the head of the national anti-terrorist agency said Wednesday

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Two Belgian jihadists have escaped from detention in northeast Syria since Turkey launched an offensive against Kurdish forces in the region, the head of the national anti-terrorist agency said Wednesday.

According to MPs, Paul Van Tigchelt, head of Belgium's OCAM counter-terror analysis body, told a parliamentary commission: "It happened in recent days, certainly after the Turkish offensive began."

More Stories From World

