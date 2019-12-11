UrduPoint.com
Two Civilians Killed In Shelling In Minyan Area Of Syria's Aleppo - Russian Military

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 01:20 AM

Two Civilians Killed in Shelling in Minyan Area of Syria's Aleppo - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) Two civilians were killed and another two were injured in shelling in Minyan area in the Syrian city of Aleppo, Maj. Gen. Yuri Borenkov, the head of the Defense Ministry's Reconciliation Center in Syria, said on Tuesday.

"As a result of mortar shelling of the Minyan area of Aleppo city, two civilians were killed and two more people were injured," Borenkov said.

He also said that the Russian military police continued to patrol the routes in the provinces of Aleppo, Hasakah and Raqqa.

Following talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a Russian-Turkish memorandum was signed on October 22 in Russia's Sochi, which stipulates conditions for peaceful withdrawal of Kurdish militia in Syria to a distance of 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) from the border with Turkey.

The 10-point document envisions a variety of patrol missions carried out by the Russian military contingent in Syria, Syrian border guards and Turkish troops in order to ensure the implementation of the deal.

