Two Dead as Training Plane Crashes in Northern Iran - Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A light training aircraft crashed on Thursday in northern Iran, killing two people on board, Ali Hemmati, the deputy governor of the Garmsar city district of the Semnan province, said

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) A light training aircraft crashed on Thursday in northern Iran, killing two people on board, Ali Hemmati, the deputy governor of the Garmsar city district of the Semnan province, said.

"It was a two-seat training aircraft. As a result of the accident ... this morning ... two crew members were killed," Hemmati told the Fars news agency.

According to the official, the crash occurred near the local airport.