UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Dead As Training Plane Crashes In Northern Iran - Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 12:30 PM

Two Dead as Training Plane Crashes in Northern Iran - Authorities

A light training aircraft crashed on Thursday in northern Iran, killing two people on board, Ali Hemmati, the deputy governor of the Garmsar city district of the Semnan province, said

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) A light training aircraft crashed on Thursday in northern Iran, killing two people on board, Ali Hemmati, the deputy governor of the Garmsar city district of the Semnan province, said.

"It was a two-seat training aircraft. As a result of the accident ... this morning ... two crew members were killed," Hemmati told the Fars news agency.

According to the official, the crash occurred near the local airport.

Related Topics

Accident Governor Iran Semnan Airport

Recent Stories

Investigators Study Russia's A321 Plane Black Boxe ..

2 seconds ago

War ignited by Indian will be brought to logical c ..

4 minutes ago

PCB MD Wasim Khan confident of an MCC team visitin ..

5 minutes ago

Scandinavian states must prevent war in S.Asia: AJ ..

7 minutes ago

India perpetrated tsunami of barbarity in held reg ..

7 minutes ago

Beijing Accuses US of Being Involved Into 'Anti-Ch ..

40 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.