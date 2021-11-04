UrduPoint.com

Two Indigenous Mapuche Members Killed, 3 Injured In Clashes With Chilean Security Forces

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 11:59 AM

Two Indigenous Mapuche Members Killed, 3 Injured in Clashes With Chilean Security Forces

Two members of the Chilean indigenous Mapuche community were killed and three more were injured in clashes with Carabineros, Chile's security forces, Interior Minister Rodrigo Delgado said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) Two members of the Chilean indigenous Mapuche community were killed and three more were injured in clashes with Carabineros, Chile's security forces, Interior Minister Rodrigo Delgado said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, President Sebastian Pinera asked Congress to extend the state of emergency in the Biobio and La Araucania regions amid escalating violence where indigenous communities are waging a struggle for autonomy from the state.

As a result of the clashes with the security forces, there were "two deaths and three injured who have arrived at different health centers in the Province of Arauco," Delgado said at the press conference, as cited by the local news agency El Mostrador.

Delgado offered a chronological account of the events, which he described as "terrorist attacks in a context of a state of emergency."

In October, President Pinera announced a state of emergency in the Biobio and La Araucania regions in the south of Chile, where clashes had broken out between Mapuche indigenous people - who are demanding the restoration of their ancestral lands and self-determination - and the country's security forces.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Interior Minister Chile October Congress From

Recent Stories

Former AJK President to be appointed as Pakistan’s ambassador to the US

9 minutes ago
 Australia police say suspect in Cleo Smith abducti ..

Australia police say suspect in Cleo Smith abduction 'acted alone'

1 minute ago
 Israel lawmakers pass first state budget in 3 year ..

Israel lawmakers pass first state budget in 3 years

9 minutes ago
 PM emphasizes on character building of Muslim yout ..

PM emphasizes on character building of Muslim youth

26 minutes ago
 Tokyo stocks close higher with eyes on earnings on ..

Tokyo stocks close higher with eyes on earnings on 4th Nov, 2021

26 minutes ago
 Govt committed to bringing back looted money: Sada ..

Govt committed to bringing back looted money: Sadaqat Abbasi

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.