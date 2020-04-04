UrduPoint.com
Two Killed, 4 Injured In Stabbing Attack In Southeastern France - Source

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 05:45 PM

Two Killed, 4 Injured in Stabbing Attack in Southeastern France - Source

At least two people were killed and four others were wounded in a stabbing attack in France's southeastern Drome department, a source in the local police told Sputnik on Saturday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) At least two people were killed and four others were wounded in a stabbing attack in France's southeastern Drome department, a source in the local police told Sputnik on Saturday.

A man attacked passersby in the Romans-sur-Isere commune near a railway station, the source said.

The police detained the perpetrator, and an investigation into the incident has been launched, according to the source.

Your Thoughts and Comments

