Two Killed, 4 Injured in Stabbing Attack in Southeastern France - Source

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) At least two people were killed and four others were wounded in a stabbing attack in France's southeastern Drome department, a source in the local police told Sputnik on Saturday.

A man attacked passersby in the Romans-sur-Isere commune near a railway station, the source said.

The police detained the perpetrator, and an investigation into the incident has been launched, according to the source.