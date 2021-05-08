Two Russians Plead Guilty in 'Bulletproof Hosting' Cybercrime Scheme - US Justice Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2021) Two Russians pleaded guilty to conspiring to provide hosting services to cybercriminal clients who attacked US companies and financial institutions, the Justice Department said on Friday.

"Four Eastern European nationals have pleaded guilty to conspiring to engage in a Racketeer Influenced Corrupt Organization (RICO) arising from their providing 'bulletproof hosting' services between 2008 and 2015, which were used by cybercriminals to distribute malware and attack financial institutions and victims throughout the United States," the department said in a release. "Each defendant faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison."