Two UN Peacekeepers Die as Result of Attack in Northeastern Mali - MINUSMA

RABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) Two members of the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) were killed in an armed attack in northeastern Mali, the mission said in a statement on Sunday.

According to MINUSMA, a UN supply convoy was attacked near Tarkint southeast from the city of Gao.

MINUSMA Head Mahamat Saleh Annadif strongly condemned the attack, according to the statement.

In 2013, in an effort to provide stability in Mali and ensure security and political transition, the United Nations founded two missions, MINUSMA and the European Union Training Mission Mali.

Over 200 MINUSMA peacekeepers out of more than 15,000 delegated to Mali have been killed, according to UN figures.