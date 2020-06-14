UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two UN Peacekeepers Die As Result Of Attack In Northeastern Mali - MINUSMA

Faizan Hashmi 8 seconds ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 07:50 PM

Two UN Peacekeepers Die as Result of Attack in Northeastern Mali - MINUSMA

RABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) Two members of the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) were killed in an armed attack in northeastern Mali, the mission said in a statement on Sunday.

According to MINUSMA, a UN supply convoy was attacked near Tarkint southeast from the city of Gao.

MINUSMA Head Mahamat Saleh Annadif strongly condemned the attack, according to the statement.

In 2013, in an effort to provide stability in Mali and ensure security and political transition, the United Nations founded two missions, MINUSMA and the European Union Training Mission Mali.

Over 200 MINUSMA peacekeepers out of more than 15,000 delegated to Mali have been killed, according to UN figures.

Related Topics

Attack United Nations European Union Mali Gao Sunday From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews progress of work on AE ..

21 minutes ago

India reports more than 11,000 new COVID-19 cases

50 minutes ago

SSC witnesses 30% return to the workplace

50 minutes ago

World Security introduces &#039;Smart Helmet&#039; ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Investments enhances sustainable reporting; ..

1 hour ago

SCCI, ADEX hold joint webinar on financing service ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.