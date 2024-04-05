UAE Decides To Suspend Diplomatic Ties With Israel
,
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 05, 2024 | 02:01 PM
The UAE is one of the signatories to the US-brokered Abraham Accord agreements aimed at normalizing relations with Israel, a deal inked back in September 2020.
DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 5th, 2024) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has made the decision to suspend diplomatic coordination with Israel.
The decision was taken by UAE in light of the tragic incident where seven aid workers in Gaza lost their lives, and due to actions by Israeli occupation forces.
The Israeli media also reported that the Emirati foreign ministry conveyed its deep concern to the Israeli ambassador Amir Hayek.
The sources from a Tel Aviv-based news channel highlighted that the Emirati response was one of outrage over the unfortunate incident.
Following this development, Israel's Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, reached out to his counterpart in the UAE, Abdullah bin Zayed, via telephone to address the situation.
In an effort to seek resolution, the Director-General of the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Yaakov Blitshtein, held discussions with Ambassador Mohammed Mahmoud Al-Khaja. Ambassador Al-Khaja expressed his grave concern, labeling the current state of relations between the two nations as "the darkest day."
Responding to the incident, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the deaths of the aid workers were unintentional.
The UAE is one of the signatories to the US-brokered Abraham Accord agreements aimed at normalizing relations with Israel, a deal inked back in September 2020.
Recent Stories
Pakistan to receive $3b under standby arrangement: Julie Kozack
UK desires to promote ties with Pakistan in various fields
Justice Najfi LHC becomes another recipient of threatening letter
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2024
UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars
Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE
Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran
Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake
Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about universities financial crises
IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease analysis
Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for Trader Friendly Scheme: FBR
More Stories From World
-
Taiwan rescuers free nine from cave after quake23 minutes ago
-
Ukraine targets Russian military region in drone barrage33 minutes ago
-
Piastri fastest in wet Japanese Grand Prix second practice1 hour ago
-
Philippine inflation slightly quickens to 3.7 pct in March1 hour ago
-
Japan household spending down 0.5 pct in February2 hours ago
-
Singapore retail sales up 8.4 pct in February2 hours ago
-
Vietnamese employees' average monthly income reaches 304 USD in Q12 hours ago
-
Laos to increase allowance amid high inflation2 hours ago
-
Inflation remains Filipinos' biggest worry: survey2 hours ago
-
China's road, waterway freight volume up in first 2 months2 hours ago
-
Israel announces 'temporary' opening of aid routes into Gaza2 hours ago
-
Yellen warns China industrial subsidies pose risk to world economy3 hours ago