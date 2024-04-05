UAE decides to suspend diplomatic ties with Israel  

,

(@Abdulla99267510)

The UAE is one of the signatories to the US-brokered Abraham Accord agreements aimed at normalizing relations with Israel, a deal inked back in September 2020.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 5th, 2024) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has made the decision to suspend diplomatic coordination with Israel.

The decision was taken by UAE in light of the tragic incident where seven aid workers in Gaza lost their lives, and due to actions by Israeli occupation forces.

The Israeli media also reported that the Emirati foreign ministry conveyed its deep concern to the Israeli ambassador Amir Hayek.

The sources from a Tel Aviv-based news channel highlighted that the Emirati response was one of outrage over the unfortunate incident.

Following this development, Israel's Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, reached out to his counterpart in the UAE, Abdullah bin Zayed, via telephone to address the situation.

In an effort to seek resolution, the Director-General of the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Yaakov Blitshtein, held discussions with Ambassador Mohammed Mahmoud Al-Khaja. Ambassador Al-Khaja expressed his grave concern, labeling the current state of relations between the two nations as "the darkest day."

Responding to the incident, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the deaths of the aid workers were unintentional.

The UAE is one of the signatories to the US-brokered Abraham Accord agreements aimed at normalizing relations with Israel, a deal inked back in September 2020.