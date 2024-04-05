Open Menu

UAE Decides To Suspend Diplomatic Ties With Israel

,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 05, 2024 | 02:01 PM

UAE decides to suspend diplomatic ties with Israel  

The UAE is one of the signatories to the US-brokered Abraham Accord agreements aimed at normalizing relations with Israel, a deal inked back in September 2020.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 5th, 2024) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has made the decision to suspend diplomatic coordination with Israel.

The decision was taken by UAE in light of the tragic incident where seven aid workers in Gaza lost their lives, and due to actions by Israeli occupation forces.

The Israeli media also reported that the Emirati foreign ministry conveyed its deep concern to the Israeli ambassador Amir Hayek.

The sources from a Tel Aviv-based news channel highlighted that the Emirati response was one of outrage over the unfortunate incident.

Following this development, Israel's Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, reached out to his counterpart in the UAE, Abdullah bin Zayed, via telephone to address the situation.

In an effort to seek resolution, the Director-General of the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Yaakov Blitshtein, held discussions with Ambassador Mohammed Mahmoud Al-Khaja. Ambassador Al-Khaja expressed his grave concern, labeling the current state of relations between the two nations as "the darkest day."

Responding to the incident, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the deaths of the aid workers were unintentional.

The UAE is one of the signatories to the US-brokered Abraham Accord agreements aimed at normalizing relations with Israel, a deal inked back in September 2020.

Related Topics

Resolution Prime Minister Israel Gaza UAE United Arab Emirates September 2020 Media From

Recent Stories

Pakistan to receive $3b under standby arrangement: ..

Pakistan to receive $3b under standby arrangement: Julie Kozack

11 minutes ago
 UK desires to promote ties with Pakistan in variou ..

UK desires to promote ties with Pakistan in various fields

2 hours ago
 Justice Najfi LHC becomes another recipient of thr ..

Justice Najfi LHC becomes another recipient of threatening letter

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2024

5 hours ago
 UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational refor ..

UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars

17 hours ago
Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Repo ..

Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE

17 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran

Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran

17 hours ago
 Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tun ..

Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake

17 hours ago
 Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about univ ..

Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about universities financial crises

17 hours ago
 IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease a ..

IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease analysis

17 hours ago
 Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for ..

Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for Trader Friendly Scheme: FBR

17 hours ago

More Stories From World