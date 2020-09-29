UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Foreign Minister Announces Bid For Non-Permanent UN Security Council Seat For 2022-23

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 11:35 PM

UAE Foreign Minister Announces Bid for Non-Permanent UN Security Council Seat for 2022-23

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced its candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for the 2022-2023 term, UAE Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan said in his speech to the UN General Assembly

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced its candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for the 2022-2023 term, UAE Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan said in his speech to the UN General Assembly.

"We are pleased to announce our candidature for a non-permanent seat on the Security Council for the period 2022 to 2023," Nahyan said on Tuesday.

The UN Security Council is the most influential United Nations body whose work aims to maintain international peace and security.

The UN Security Council is comprised of 15 member states: five permanent member states and ten non-permanent ones elected by the UN General Assembly for a two-year term.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations UAE United Arab Emirates

Recent Stories

CBUAE Governor chairs 75th GCC Committee of Moneta ..

26 minutes ago

Rulers of Emirates send condolences on death of Am ..

56 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan grieved over death of Am ..

51 minutes ago

Punjab University to start face-to-face classes fr ..

51 minutes ago

Chinese varsity sends 30,000 face masks to Punjab ..

51 minutes ago

Governor Punjab meets Amanullah Khan Yasinzai

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.