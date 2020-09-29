UAE Foreign Minister Announces Bid for Non-Permanent UN Security Council Seat for 2022-23

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced its candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for the 2022-2023 term, UAE Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan said in his speech to the UN General Assembly

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced its candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for the 2022-2023 term, UAE Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan said in his speech to the UN General Assembly.

"We are pleased to announce our candidature for a non-permanent seat on the Security Council for the period 2022 to 2023," Nahyan said on Tuesday.

The UN Security Council is the most influential United Nations body whose work aims to maintain international peace and security.

The UN Security Council is comprised of 15 member states: five permanent member states and ten non-permanent ones elected by the UN General Assembly for a two-year term.