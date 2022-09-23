The death toll from the Ebola outbreak in Uganda has reached three people, with 26 more placed at an isolation facility, the head of the Mubende district Ebola task force, Rosemary Byabashaija, said on Friday

"Today, as we talk, we have 26 patients, 11 of them are seriously sick and in the emergency. But last night we lost our young girl of about 12-13 years, she died. Since (the outbreak) started, in the hospital we have lost three people," Byabashaija said.

On Thursday, Ugandan officials reported seven Ebola cases, including one death.

Earlier in the week, the Ugandan authorities declared an Ebola outbreak in Mubende after the death of a 24-year-old local resident infected with the Ebola-Sudan strain.

Ebola is an acute viral infection that affects humans and some other species of animals. The Ebola epidemic broke out in West Africa in 2015, with Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia becoming the epicenter of the outbreak. According to the World Health Organization, during the last major epidemic 28,600 people were infected with Ebola, and more than 11,300 of them died.