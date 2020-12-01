UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Cabinet Minister Gove Denies Plans For COVID-19 Vaccine Immunity Passports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 04:23 PM

UK Cabinet Minister Gove Denies Plans for COVID-19 Vaccine Immunity Passports

UK Cabinet Minister Michael Gove denied on Tuesday that the government was planning to issue so-called immunity passports that would see only people that have been vaccinated against COVID-19 allowed in public places like cinemas and sporting events

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) UK Cabinet Minister Michael Gove denied on Tuesday that the government was planning to issue so-called immunity passports that would see only people that have been vaccinated against COVID-19 allowed in public places like cinemas and sporting events.

The question was raised after newly-appointed vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Monday that although the COVID-19 vaccine would not be compulsory in the United Kingdom, the hospitality sector and other businesses might ask people for proof that they have been immunized before allowing them in.

"No, that�s not being planned. I certainly am not planning to issue any vaccine passports and I don't know anyone else in government who would," Gove told the Sky news broadcaster.

Gove said, however, that the "big challenge" for health authorities will be to persuade "as many people as possible" to have the COVID-19 vaccine, claiming that some of the arguments from the anti-vax brigades were not really based on science and that vaccines undergo a rigorous process to make sure they are safe.

"People in this country have common sense and the overwhelming majority concede that getting vaccinated is not only good for you, it is also good for others. It�s a way of making sure that granny and grandad, mom and dad are safe," he stressed.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that he hoped the Pfizer/BioNTech and Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine candidates that were being assessed by the UK's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency would get the green light for their rollout in the UK before Christmas.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Christmas Immunity United Kingdom From Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Watchdog Urges Facebook, YouTube to Stop Helping V ..

23 seconds ago

PPIB inducts 40 IPPs projects so far by attracting ..

25 seconds ago

Child HIV treatment cost slashed: Unitaid

26 seconds ago

China Southern Airlines launches direct from Wuhan ..

31 seconds ago

T20 World Cup in India may be shifted to UAE next ..

16 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,289 new COVID-19 cases, 768 recove ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.