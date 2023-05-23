UK Facing Record Shortage of Dentists in Over Decade - Association

The United Kingdom is facing a record shortage of dentists in more than 10 years as doctors leave the profession amid a record rise in the cost of living in the country, the British Dental Association (BDA) said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) The United Kingdom is facing a record shortage of dentists in more than 10 years as doctors leave the profession amid a record rise in the cost of living in the country, the British Dental Association (BDA) said on Tuesday.

"Official data we've secured shows that just 23,577 dentists performed NHS work in the 2022/23 financial year, down 695 on the previous year, and over 1,100 down on numbers pre-pandemic. The crash brings figures to levels not seen since 2012," the association said.

The association has called on the UK government to reform the dental system and provide the necessary support package, the statement added.

Earlier in May, UK media reported that more than three hundred people have been lining up since dawn in an English town, King's Lynn, Norfolk, in an effort to register in a dental clinic after it announced that it was ready to accept new patients.

Reports said Britons have been struggling to find a dentist, causing some to even treat their issues at home.

For months, the UK's NHS has suffered from a severe shortage of workers. More people have been leaving the profession amid excessive workloads, rising prices and a lack of opportunities to upgrade their skills. Thousands of UK ambulance workers staged protests during the winter, demanding higher wages amid surging inflation in the country.

The UK government formally requested help from the military to keep medical facilities running during the strikes. Other health care workers, including nurses, physical rehabilitation specialists, paramedics and their assistants also joined the strikes.