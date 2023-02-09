UK Firefighters Postpone Strike After Announcement of Pay Rise - Fire Brigades Union

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) of the United Kingdom has said it has postponed strikes due to a recent proposal by the authorities to raise firefighters' pay.

Earlier in the week, members of the FBU voted in favor of holding their first nationwide strike since 2003, while also giving their employers 10 days to propose a significant salary increase.

"The announcement of a firefighters' strike has been postponed following an increased pay offer from Fire and Rescue Service employers.

At talks yesterday, Fire and Rescue Service employers put forward a revised offer," the statement read.

The offer included a 7% salary increase backdated to July 1, 2022, and then another pay rise of 5% starting July 1, 2023, according to the FBU.

The United Kingdom has been witnessing a series of nationwide strikes due to record inflation and shrinking real wages, with railway workers, lawyers, nurses, airport employees, post office workers, university staff and workers from other industries taking part in the action.