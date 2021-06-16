UK Hopes to See Russia at UN Climate Conference in Glasgow - Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United Kingdom hopes to see Russia at the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow on November 1-12, the British ambassador in Moscow said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) The United Kingdom hopes to see Russia at the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow on November 1-12, the British ambassador in Moscow said on Wednesday.

"We will be very glad to see Russia among participants of the conference.

But participation will not be enough," Deborah Bronnert told a video conference in Russian.

She added that Russia should commit to achieving carbon neutrality by mid-century. To deliver on this target, COP 26 countries will pledge to encourage investment in renewables and curtail deforestation.