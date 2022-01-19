UrduPoint.com

UK Inflation Accelerates To Near 30-year Peak

British annual inflation accelerated in December to its highest level for almost three decades, official data showed Wednesday, fuelled by price gains for clothing, food and furniture

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :British annual inflation accelerated in December to its highest level for almost three decades, official data showed Wednesday, fuelled by price gains for clothing, food and furniture.

The annual rate jumped to 5.4 percent last month after 5.1 percent in November, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement, adding it was last higher in March 1992.

