UrduPoint.com

UK Investigating Detention Of Its Fishing Vessel By France -London

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 05:38 PM

UK Investigating Detention of Its Fishing Vessel by France -London

The UK government is probing the incident with a British vessel detained in France over lack of a fishing license, Environment Secretary George Eustice said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) The UK government is probing the incident with a British vessel detained in France over lack of a fishing license, Environment Secretary George Eustice said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the French Sea Ministry said that the British boat was caught fishing in its waters and subsequently escorted to the French port city Le Havre after the maritime patrol had discovered that it had no relevant license.

"My officials are investigating the circumstances around this vessel that is being detained in France. It is too early to be able to identify precisely what happened but I have seen reports that it was on the list originally and then appeared not to be on the list but it is something I have asked our officials to urgently investigate," Eustice told the parliament.

The second UK vessel caught in the French waters earlier in the day was fined for non-compliance with orders of the maritime patrol team.

On Wednesday, France said that it will impose sanctions against the United Kingdom on November 2 over its refusal to issue enough fishing licenses for French fishermen to access British waters under the Brexit trade deal. London slammed the announcement.

In late September, the UK Ministry of the Environment reported that 1,700 vessels from the EU received licenses to fish in the UK waters, of which 117 were issued to vessels from the EU for fishing in a zone of 6-12 nautical miles. The ministry issued only 12 licenses to French fishermen, having considered 47 applications.

Related Topics

Parliament France London Le Havre George United Kingdom Brexit September November From Government

Recent Stories

FCW Peshawar wins SBBW University Inter-College Gi ..

FCW Peshawar wins SBBW University Inter-College Girls Games Trophy

2 minutes ago
 German inflation rises to 28-year high of 4.5%: da ..

German inflation rises to 28-year high of 4.5%: data

2 minutes ago
 CDA collects Rs 200mln revenue

CDA collects Rs 200mln revenue

2 minutes ago
 41 top level positions lying vacant in 68 organisa ..

41 top level positions lying vacant in 68 organisations; Cabinet Committee infor ..

5 minutes ago
 Assange lawyer argues WikiLeaks founder still suic ..

Assange lawyer argues WikiLeaks founder still suicide risk

5 minutes ago
 Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister to Arrive in Moscow ..

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister to Arrive in Moscow on Working Trip on Thursday - ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.