UK Mercenary Urey Died in DPR on July 10 Due to Illnesses, Stress - Rights Commissioner

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) Human Rights Commissioner of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Daria Morozova said on Friday that UK mercenary Paul Urey captured in the DPR died on July 10 due to the illnesses and stress despite the provided medical care.

"From our side, despite the severity of the imputed crime, Paul Urey was provided with appropriate medical care. Nevertheless, taking into account the diagnoses and stress, he died on July 10," Morozova said on Telegram.

A number of chronic diseases were found in Urey, the human rights commissioner also said, adding that he was in a depressed mental condition "because of indifference to his fate at home.

"

Morozova went on to say that the international organizations and UK officials were informed about Urey's capture but London did not react to this fact.

"UK representatives neglected even a possibility of holding negotiations on his return as part of the captives exchange procedure. Moreover, they did not provide any necessary medicines via the International Committee of the Red Cross," she added.

Urey took part in armed conflicts in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya and Ukraine, managing the military operations as well as recruiting, training of mercenaries for Ukrainian armed units. He was captured in April 2022 during an attempt to break through a DPR-controlled checkpoint.