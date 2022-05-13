UrduPoint.com

UK Officers Worked In Ukraine's Kramatorsk 12 Days Before Russian Operation - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2022 | 05:40 AM

UK Officers Worked in Ukraine's Kramatorsk 12 Days Before Russian Operation - Source

KHERSON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) UK officers were working in the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, where a headquarters of the Anti-Terrorism Operation (ATO) is located, and along with employees of the Canadian private military company (PMC) GardaWorld were engaged in synchronizing intelligence data gathered by NATO and the Ukrainian troops, Russian security sources told Sputnik, citing sources in the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"According to the information received from sources in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a group of officers of the UK Ministry of Defense was already deployed to the territory of Ukraine long before the start of the hostilities. Thus, from February 11-14, accompanied by PMC GardaWorld, UK commanders were carrying out activities to synchronize technical intelligence data received by NATO intelligence with the headquarters of the ATO group in Kramatorsk, where options for conducting military operations against the Russian armed forces were being considered," the source said.

The source stressed that these were officers of the active reserve: military personnel working under cover.

Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24 to support the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The Western countries have strongly condemned the operation calling it an invasion and imposed harsh sanctions on Russia.

