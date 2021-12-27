UrduPoint.com

UK Police Investigate Video Message Threatening To Assassinate Queen Elizabeth II

Faizan Hashmi 13 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 11:30 PM

UK Police Investigate Video Message Threatening to Assassinate Queen Elizabeth II

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) The Metropolitan Police confirmed on Monday that they are investigating a video apparently made by the man who was detained on Christmas Day at Windsor Castle carrying a crossbow in which he threatens to assassinate Queen Elizabeth II.

"Following the man's arrest, detectives are assessing the contents of a video," the London police said in a statement.

In the video clip obtained by The Sun tabloid, a masked person wearing a hoodie and holding a crossbow is heard saying with a distorted voice: "I'm sorry. I'm sorry for what I've done and what I will do.

I will attempt to assassinate Elizabeth, Queen of the Royal Family."

On Sunday, the police confirmed the arrest of a 19-year-old man from Southampton who was carrying a crossbow within the grounds of Windsor Castle.

They said that after undergoing a mental health assessment, the suspect remains in the care of medical professionals.

The statement added that security processes were triggered within moments of the man entering the grounds and that he did not enter any buildings in the Queen's residence located west of London.

