UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Police Open Probe Into Leak Of Diplomatic Memos That Vexed Trump

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 46 seconds ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 01:30 AM

UK Police Open Probe Into Leak of Diplomatic Memos That Vexed Trump

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2019) The UK Metropolitan Police opened a probe into last week's leak of memos penned by the UK ambassador in Washington that angered US President Donald Trump and caused the diplomat to quit.

"The Metropolitan Police has launched an investigation into alleged leaking of official communications involving Sir Kim Darroch," the Met said in a statement out Friday.

Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said a counter-terrorism unit responsible for investigating claims of breaches of the Official Secrets Act would lead the probe into the suspected leak.

Basu urged those behind the cables' publication to spare police the effort and turn themselves in.

He said those who had any information should come forward.

"I would say to the person or people who did this, the impact of what you have done is obvious ... You can stop this now. Turn yourself in at the earliest opportunity, explain yourself and face the consequences," he said.

Darroch sparked frenzy in Washington after a British tabloid revealed he labeled the Trump administration as "clumsy and inept." The US president called him a "very stupid guy." The veteran diplomat stood down on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Police Washington Trump Lead United Kingdom

Recent Stories

Palestinian child shot in head during West Bank cl ..

1 hour ago

Members of Muslim Brotherhood terrorist cell nabbe ..

2 hours ago

Jamat-e-Islami chief for across the board accounta ..

2 hours ago

Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry ..

2 hours ago

Workshop on procurement process held at the Univer ..

2 hours ago

Maryam has ended her carrier before starting: Ail ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.