UK Police Open Probe Into Leak of Diplomatic Memos That Vexed Trump

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2019) The UK Metropolitan Police opened a probe into last week's leak of memos penned by the UK ambassador in Washington that angered US President Donald Trump and caused the diplomat to quit.

"The Metropolitan Police has launched an investigation into alleged leaking of official communications involving Sir Kim Darroch," the Met said in a statement out Friday.

Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said a counter-terrorism unit responsible for investigating claims of breaches of the Official Secrets Act would lead the probe into the suspected leak.

Basu urged those behind the cables' publication to spare police the effort and turn themselves in.

He said those who had any information should come forward.

"I would say to the person or people who did this, the impact of what you have done is obvious ... You can stop this now. Turn yourself in at the earliest opportunity, explain yourself and face the consequences," he said.

Darroch sparked frenzy in Washington after a British tabloid revealed he labeled the Trump administration as "clumsy and inept." The US president called him a "very stupid guy." The veteran diplomat stood down on Wednesday.