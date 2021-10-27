UrduPoint.com

UK Report Slams 'eye-watering' Failure Of Covid Tracing

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 08:52 PM

UK report slams 'eye-watering' failure of Covid tracing

The UK government largely wasted a mammoth 37 billion ($51 billion, 44 billion euros) on a test and trace programme that failed to control the spread of Covid-19 last year, a report by lawmakers said Wednesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :The UK government largely wasted a mammoth 37 billion ($51 billion, 44 billion Euros) on a test and trace programme that failed to control the spread of Covid-19 last year, a report by lawmakers said Wednesday.

The government and its inexperienced head for the programme, Dido Harding, displayed "gung-ho confidence", the chair of the House of Commons public accounts committee said.

"But in the end it massively over-promised for what it delivered and it was eye-watering sums of money," Meg Hillier, of the opposition Labour party, told BBC radio.

"That is one of the biggest concerns -- it is almost as if the taxpayer was an ATM machine. That lack of regard for taxpayer funding is a real concern for us as a committee," she said.

When the pandemic erupted early last year, Britain tried to build from scratch a mass programme to test for new cases and trace infected people.

But its caseload soon exploded and the country now has the second-highest death toll in Europe, behind Russia.

The MPs' report said Harding and the government had relied too much on expensive outside contractors instead of existing networks in the state-run National Health Service.

Uptake of services offered by the programme was "variable" and "only a minority of people experiencing Covid-19 symptoms get a test", the report said.

Overall, it concluded, the scheme "has not achieved its main objective to help break chains of Covid-19 transmission and enable people to return towards a more normal way of life".

The government defended the testing programme, insisting that more people now receive tests than in any other European country.

Jenny Harries, head of the UK Health Security Agency, said it was "saving lives every single day and helping us fight Covid-19 by breaking chains of transmission and spotting outbreaks wherever they exist".

Related Topics

Minority Russia Europe United Kingdom Money From Government Billion Opposition Labour

Recent Stories

Al Jalila Foundation establishes Majlis Al Amal fo ..

Al Jalila Foundation establishes Majlis Al Amal for female cancer patients&#039; ..

10 minutes ago
 EDGE signs MoU with UAE Ministry of Education to e ..

EDGE signs MoU with UAE Ministry of Education to explore training, sponsorship o ..

10 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with UAQ Ruler and Ajman ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with UAQ Ruler and Ajman Crown Prince at Expo 2020 Dub ..

25 minutes ago
 KP wins Inter-Provincial U17 Football title as CM ..

KP wins Inter-Provincial U17 Football title as CM announces Rs 0.5mln cash prize ..

3 minutes ago
 Turkey Joins EU Educational, Research Programs Thr ..

Turkey Joins EU Educational, Research Programs Through 2027

3 minutes ago
 Minister of Education opens 15th edition of Najah ..

Minister of Education opens 15th edition of Najah and Tawdheef

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.