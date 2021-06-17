UrduPoint.com
UK, US Strike Deal Over Airbus-Boeing Dispute

Thu 17th June 2021

UK, US strike deal over Airbus-Boeing dispute

Britain on Thursday said it had agreed a truce with the United States over a 17-year long tariffs dispute involving European planemaker Airbus and US rival Boeing

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Britain on Thursday said it had agreed a truce with the United States over a 17-year long tariffs dispute involving European planemaker Airbus and US rival Boeing.

It comes in the wake of a similar deal between the European Union and US announced Tuesday.

More Stories From World

