UK, US strike deal over Airbus-Boeing dispute

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Britain on Thursday said it had agreed a truce with the United States over a 17-year long tariffs dispute involving European planemaker Airbus and US rival Boeing.

It comes in the wake of a similar deal between the European Union and US announced Tuesday.