UK, US To Resume Transatlantic Flights In November - Transport Minister

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 02:00 AM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) The United States and the United Kingdom will re-launch air traffic over the Atlantic Ocean in November, as Washington has allowed entry for the British fully vaccinated against COVID-19, UK Transport Minister Grant Shapps said on Monday.

"Brilliant collaboration through our UK/US working group has led to Transatlantic flights resuming from Nov for double jabbed!" Shapps said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that Washington decided to let fully immunized UK citizens fly to the US starting November.

It was also reported that the US was set to ease the travel restrictions for those coming from the UK and the European Union given incomers are fully immunized to coronavirus.

To date, almost 44.5 million people in the UK have received both COVID-19 vaccine shots, which makes up nearly two thirds of the population.

