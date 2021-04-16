UrduPoint.com
UK Workers In Insecure Jobs Twice As Likely To Die From COVID-19 - Union

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Bus and taxi drivers, carers, delivery staff, warehouse employees and other workers performing insecure jobs in the UK, and those in contracts that do not guarantee regular hours or income, are twice as likely to have died from COVID-19 compared to others in less risky occupations, the Trades Union Congress said on Friday.

According to an analysis released by the large union federation representing about 5.5 million workers in England and Wales, the number of COVID-19 deaths among men in insecure jobs was 51 per 100,000, compared to 24 per 100,000 in more secure employments.

Among women performing riskier jobs, the mortality rate was 25 per 100,000, compared to 13 per 100,000 in less insecure occupations.

The TUC said that insecure workers account for one in nine workers, with women, disabled workers and black or minority ethnic workers more likely to be in precarious work, adding that all of them face a "triple whammy" of a lack of sick pay, fewer rights and endemic low pay, while having to shoulder more risk of infection.

"If people can't observe self-isolation when they need to, the virus could rebound. No-one should have to choose between doing the right thing and putting food on the table," TUC general secretary Frances O´Grady was quoted as saying.

The union leader said government ministers must tackle the "scourge" of insecure work by finally bringing forward their promised Employment Bill.

"It's time to ban zero-hours contracts, false self-employment and to end exploitation at work," she stressed.

In 2019, the Conservative government pledged that it would bring forward a new employment bill to improve people's rights at work, but no such legislation has been tabled so far.

