Ukraine Authorities Attempting to Completely Destroy Canonical Church - Metropolitan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) The Ukrainian government is not simply trying to ignore the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), they also seek to completely destroy it, Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia (ROCOR) Metropolitan of Berlin and Germany Mark told Sputnik.

"The danger is not only in the fact that the Ukrainian Orthodox Church will be ignored, but there will also be attempts to completely destroy it," Metropolitan Mark said.

The metropolitan noted that the clergy at the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra - a major Ukrainian Orthodox monastery - is occupying the lower part of the complex and is not agreeing to vacate it voluntarily despite significant pressure from the authorities to vacate the premises by March 29. The monks have said the unilateral eviction order is illegal.

"This is a persecution of the UOC to which the majority of the Ukrainian population belongs," Metropolitan Mark said.

Ukrainian Minister of Culture Oleksandr Tkachenko has said he believes the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra's buildings should instead be used as a medical rehabilitation center for the country's military or as a folk craft center, according to statements credited to him.

Tkachenko said the monks could stay in the monastery if they join the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU).

Metropolitan Mark pointed out that the UOC is the only canonical Orthodox church in Ukraine and is being persecuted because of its links to the Moscow Patriarchate amid attempts by the Ukrainian government to show that the country has nothing to do with Russia.

"This is crazy because the whole culture of Ukraine is intimately connected with Russia and Russian culture," he said.

Metropolitan Mark expressed confidence that the absolute majority of the UOC clergy and flock will remain faithful to the church and will not go over to the schismatic OCU.

Tensions between the Ukrainian government and the UOC escalated after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in late February of 2022.