UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Expects UK Prime Minister's Visit In 2022 - Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 07:46 PM

Ukraine Expects UK Prime Minister's Visit in 2022 - Foreign Minister

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in expected to visit Kiev in 2022

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in expected to visit Kiev in 2022.

Kuleba is currently in the United Kingdom on a working visit from Wednesday-Thursday.

"We are working on the visit of Prime Minister Johnson to Ukraine next year," the minister said in a video stream on Facebook.

The minister noted that Ukraine intends to work out visa liberalization with the UK.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Facebook Visit Kiev United Kingdom Visa From

Recent Stories

Milan look to domestic glory after European flop

Milan look to domestic glory after European flop

39 seconds ago
 Democracy faces 'sustained and alarming challenges ..

Democracy faces 'sustained and alarming challenges' worldwide: Biden

41 seconds ago
 Constitution of Pakistan ensures equal rights of e ..

Constitution of Pakistan ensures equal rights of every citizen Dr. Shireen Mazar ..

43 seconds ago
 Russia Does Not Think US Will Refuse to Sign Possi ..

Russia Does Not Think US Will Refuse to Sign Possible Agreements on NATO - Ryabk ..

44 seconds ago
 Exhibition 'Lumieres' opens at PNCA

Exhibition 'Lumieres' opens at PNCA

3 minutes ago
 Yousaf, Shoaib cause major upsets in J7 34th Feder ..

Yousaf, Shoaib cause major upsets in J7 34th Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.