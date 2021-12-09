Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in expected to visit Kiev in 2022

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in expected to visit Kiev in 2022.

Kuleba is currently in the United Kingdom on a working visit from Wednesday-Thursday.

"We are working on the visit of Prime Minister Johnson to Ukraine next year," the minister said in a video stream on Facebook.

The minister noted that Ukraine intends to work out visa liberalization with the UK.