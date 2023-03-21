MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Ukraine has received Norwegian Leopard 2 tanks, Norway's Defense Ministry said in a statement on Twitter.

"#Ukraine has now received the Norwegian tanks #leopard 2 and training of Ukrainian personnel is underway," the ministry said.

It posted a photo of a tank moving out of a military transport aircraft.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.

Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo that contains weaponry for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.