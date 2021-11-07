UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Receives Almost 3Mln Doses Of Moderna Vaccine Under COVAX - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 03:30 PM

Ukraine Receives Almost 3Mln Doses of Moderna Vaccine Under COVAX - Health Ministry

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2021) The UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) delivered nearly 3 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Ukraine as part of the COVAX international shot-sharing mechanism, the country's ministry of health said on Sunday.

"Today, the UN Children's Fund, UNICEF, delivered to Ukraine 2,930,300 doses of the mRNA vaccine against Covid-19 produced by Moderna. Ukraine received the vaccine doses for free, under the COVAX initiative," the ministry said in a statement.

In September, Ukraine's minister of health, Viktor Liashko, announced that the country ran out of Moderna shots.

In total, within COVAX's framework and alongside this latest delivery, Ukraine received over 7.

4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, Sinovac and AstraZeneca firms.

Vaccination against COVID-19 in Ukraine commenced at the end of February. Since then, less than 8 million people have been fully inoculated with the double dose of the vaccine, which amounts to around 18% of the entire population. In an attempt to raise vaccination rates, the country's authorities have made vaccination mandatory for teachers, government workers and other employees by November 8. If they fail to do so, they could face cuts to their salary.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine February September November Sunday Government Million

Recent Stories

Masdar City-developed ‘smart garden’ takes cen ..

Masdar City-developed ‘smart garden’ takes centre stage at Expo Dubai World ..

1 hour ago
 New Zealand Vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World C ..

New Zealand Vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 40 NZ Vs AFG Liv ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President issues Personal Status Law for non-M ..

UAE President issues Personal Status Law for non-Muslims in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack targeting residence ..

UAE condemns terrorist attack targeting residence of Iraqi Prime Minister ‎

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler allocates AED4.5 million to support ..

Sharjah Ruler allocates AED4.5 million to support publishing houses participatin ..

2 hours ago
 Sultan Al Jaber visits pavilions of Austria, US an ..

Sultan Al Jaber visits pavilions of Austria, US and Kuwait at Expo 2020 Dubai

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.