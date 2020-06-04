UrduPoint.com
Ukraine's Parliament Dismisses Deputy Prime Minister For European Integration Prystaiko

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 01:40 PM

Ukraine's Parliament Dismisses Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration Prystaiko

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) The Ukrainian parliament dismissed on Thursday Vadym Prystaiko from the post of the deputy prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration. As many as 296 lawmakers supported this decision, with the required minimum of 226 votes.

On Wednesday, the Ukrainian cabinet submitted to the parliament a proposal to replace Prystaiko with Olga Stefanishina, the head of the governmental office for integration coordination.

The deputy head of the Servant of the People faction, Yevhenia Kravchuk, has said that Prystaiko will be appointed to the post of Ukraine's ambassador in the United Kingdom.

