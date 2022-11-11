(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kyiv, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday hailed a "historic day" and said that military special forces were inside the southern city of Kherson following Russia's announced retreat.

"Today is a historic day. We are taking back Kherson.

"As of now, our defenders are on the outskirts of the city. But special units are already in the city," Zelensky wrote on Telegram, posting video footage that appeared to show Ukrainian troops gathering with residents of the city.