Ukrainian Foreign Minister Says 'Provisional Dates' Set For Normandy Format Summit

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 02:40 AM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said on Monday that there were provisional dates for the meeting of leaders of Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany to resolve the situation in Donbas, but refused to provide specific dates.

"There are provisional dates that I cannot tell you right now, because all four parties must agree and find time in the schedules of their leaders, but there are certain dates, specific numbers," Pristayko said on air of the ICTV broadcaster.

Specific dates are still being discussed via diplomatic channels, he added.

