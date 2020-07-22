UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian Interior Minister Denies Information About Wounded Hostage In Lutsk

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 12:40 AM

Ukrainian Interior Minister Denies Information About Wounded Hostage in Lutsk

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov denied information about the injury of one of the hostages in a seized bus in Lutsk and said there were no other explosives planted by the hijacker elsewhere in the city.

Earlier in the day, Avakov's deputy Anton Gerashchenko said that, according to the police, there was a man with a non-life-threatening wound in the leg in the hijacked bus.

"There are no wounded. There are no other explosives that were planted in other places. He [the terrorist] really had a functioning pistol, a functioning machine gun. He really had one combat grenade. Therefore, there was threat, but everything is in the past," he told the ZIK broadcaster.

