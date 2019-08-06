Ukrainian Opposition Pledges Support for Any Party Invested in Donbas Peace

The leader of Ukraine's Opposition Platform - For Life party, Viktor Medvedchuk, said on Tuesday he would back any party that focuses on restoring peace in the eastern regions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) The leader of Ukraine 's Opposition Platform - For Life party, Viktor Medvedchuk, said on Tuesday he would back any party that focuses on restoring peace in the eastern regions.

His party came second in the July parliamentary elections, wining 43 seats in the 450-seat legislature.

"We will ally with any political force whose goal is to bring peace and stop hostilities. We do not care what faction they are from or what ideology they have," Medvedchuk tweeted.

Fighting for the control of two breakaway provinces in Ukraine's east has killed around 13,000, according to the United Nations' estimates. The Normandy format produced three ceasefire agreements over the course of five years but they did little to stop the bloodshed.