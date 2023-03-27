Ukrainian Troops Complete Training on Challenger 2 Tanks in UK - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) Ukrainian troops have completed training on Challenger 2 tanks in the United Kingdom and have already returned home for possible participation in the country's counteroffensive against Russia where the British tanks are expected to be used, The Guardian reported on Monday, citing the UK Defense Ministry.

The defense ministry said that the UK military officials spent several weeks instructing Ukrainian personnel on how to operate and fight with Challenger 2 tanks.

Ukrainian crews arrived in the UK not long after UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced in January that his country would send 14 Challenger 2 tanks to Kiev, the newspaper reported. The tanks and crews are expected to be in position for a spring counteroffensive, which is allegedly in development, the report said.

Ukraine has been reportedly preparing to launch a counteroffensive against Russia in spring this year, with a number of Western officials expressing their willingness to help Kiev. The UK is among Western countries actively supplying Ukraine with various types of weapons and training the Ukrainian military personnel amid the military operation that Russian launched in Ukraine over a year ago.

UK Minister of State for Defense Annabel Goldie said last week that the country would provide Ukraine with depleted uranium tank ammunition, including armor-piercing shells for the 14 Challenger 2 battle tanks UK is planning to supply to Ukraine. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further escalation of the situation.