LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that he assured Ukraine of his country's unwavering support during a phone call with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I spoke to President Zelenskyy this evening regarding our concerns about destabilising Russian military activity on Ukraine's border. I reiterated the UK's unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," he tweeted.

Russia has accused Ukrainian troops of staging provocations against militias that control parts of eastern Ukraine. The Ukrainian government mounted an offensive in 2014 after two regions refused to recognize the regime that took power in a coup.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday called the situation in the border area frightening. He said Russia was taking steps to bolster security of its western frontier, citing an increase in NATO activity, after the West accused it of a troop buildup.