MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that London is ready to address Moscow's legitimate security concerns through diplomacy and that he personally is prepared to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We stand ready, as we always have, to address any legitimate Russian concerns through honest diplomacy.

On the 13th of December I spoke to President Putin and I stressed that NATO had no thought of encircling or otherwise threatening his country and that Russia enjoys as much right as any other state to live in peace and security," Johnson said in the parliament.

At the same time, he said that Ukraine also enjoyed such right and affirmed London's commitment to supporting Kiev's right to defend itself, the position that has been repeatedly conveyed to the Russian leader.

"I'm of course prepared, ready to speak to him (Putin) again," Johnson said.