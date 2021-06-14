LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to tell NATO fellow leaders on Monday that recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic must be underpinned by peace and security, following alleged recent cyberattacks on allies' health systems, the UK government announced ahead of the meeting of the military alliance in Brussels.

According to the statement, Johnson will also urge the 30 members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to redouble their commitment for the alliance and ensure it adapts to meet the challenges of the future.

"As we recover from the global devastation wreaked by the coronavirus pandemic we need to do so with secure foundations. The peace and stability brought by NATO has underpinned global prosperity for over 70 years, and I have every confidence it will continue to do so now," Johnson was quoted as saying before travelling to Belgium.

Upon backing NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's plans to modernize the alliance, the UK prime minister will call for more investment in research and development so member states can face future threats such as cyberattacks and the impact of climate change.

Monday's meeting in Brussels follows on the back of this weekend's G7 summit in the UK's southwestern county of Cornwall, which saw the leaders of the United Kingdom, United States, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and Canada discuss issues such as the global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and tackling climate change.

The so-called NATO 2030 strategic concept launched by Stoltenberg in December 2019 is set to be at the center of Monday's discussions.