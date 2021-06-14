UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK´s Johnson To Tell NATO Allies Peace, Stability Should Underpin COVID-19 Recovery

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 03:50 AM

UK´s Johnson to Tell NATO Allies Peace, Stability Should Underpin COVID-19 Recovery

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to tell NATO fellow leaders on Monday that recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic must be underpinned by peace and security, following alleged recent cyberattacks on allies' health systems, the UK government announced ahead of the meeting of the military alliance in Brussels.

According to the statement, Johnson will also urge the 30 members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to redouble their commitment for the alliance and ensure it adapts to meet the challenges of the future.

"As we recover from the global devastation wreaked by the coronavirus pandemic we need to do so with secure foundations. The peace and stability brought by NATO has underpinned global prosperity for over 70 years, and I have every confidence it will continue to do so now," Johnson was quoted as saying before travelling to Belgium.

Upon backing NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's plans to modernize the alliance, the UK prime minister will call for more investment in research and development so member states can face future threats such as cyberattacks and the impact of climate change.

Monday's meeting in Brussels follows on the back of this weekend's G7 summit in the UK's southwestern county of Cornwall, which saw the leaders of the United Kingdom, United States, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and Canada discuss issues such as the global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and tackling climate change.

The so-called NATO 2030 strategic concept launched by Stoltenberg in December 2019 is set to be at the center of Monday's discussions.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Canada France Germany Brussels Cornwall Alliance Italy United Kingdom Belgium Japan United States December 2019 From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE sends 51 metric tonnes of urgent relief suppli ..

3 hours ago

Sultan Al Qasimi chairs board meeting of AUS

4 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi drone attack targeting school ..

4 hours ago

Addressing international challenges requires consi ..

4 hours ago

â€‹â€‹â€‹ADNEC wins 2021 UFI Human Resources Award

4 hours ago

UAEâ€™s prominent global stature in tolerance, coe ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.