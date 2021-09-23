UrduPoint.com

UK's Truss Says Met With Lavrov Ahead Of UN Security Council Permanent Members' Meeting

Umer Jamshaid 2 days ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 06:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2021) Newly-appointed UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Thursday that she had met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov ahead of the meeting of the five permanent member states of the UN Security Council.

"Met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov ahead of the meeting of P5 Foreign Ministers.

While noting differences between our countries we discussed the need for Iran to return to nuclear talks. We also discussed stability and security in Afghanistan," Truss tweeted.

Truss chaired the meeting with her counterparts from China, France, Russia and the United States at the UN Security Council on Wednesday. The agenda included negotiations on Iran's nuclear program, a coordinated response to the events in Afghanistan, as well as the coronavirus pandemic.

