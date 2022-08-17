UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Aims To Lower Tensions Between Russia, Ukraine In Lviv - Office

Sumaira FH Published August 17, 2022 | 11:04 PM

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres aims to decrease tensions between Russia and Ukraine during his trip to Lviv, United Nations spokesperson Farhan Haq said told reporters Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres aims to decrease tensions between Russia and Ukraine during his trip to Lviv, United Nations spokesperson Farhan Haq said told reporters Wednesday.

"He (Guterres) has made clear the issues that have been of concern regarding Ukraine. So, he's dealing with issues including the movement of ships and the food and grain issue, the concerns about the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia, the concerns about the fact finding activity concerning all the Olenivka prison and also his overall efforts to do what he can to essentially lower the temperature as much as possible with the various authorities," Haq said during a press briefing.

More details about his trip will hopefully be available on Thursday, Haq said.

After visiting Lviv, Guterres will then head to Odesa, one of the three ports from which Ukraine exports grain under the United Nations- brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative.

On Saturday, Gutrres will visit the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) in Istanbul. The JCC is in charge of overseeing the shipments of Ukrainian grain via the country's Black Sea ports. Guterres is expected to meet with Russian, Ukrainian and Turkish representatives at the JCC, according to the United Nations.

