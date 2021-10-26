UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Condemns Military Coup In Sudan, Urges Immediate Release Of Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 07:16 PM

UN Chief Condemns Military Coup in Sudan, Urges Immediate Release of Prime Minister

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday reiterated his call on the Sudanese military leadership to immediately release Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and condemned the forceful takeover of power in Sudan

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday reiterated his call on the Sudanese military leadership to immediately release Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and condemned the forceful takeover of power in Sudan.

"I once again strongly condemned the forceful military takeover of power in Sudan, and I urge, of course, all stakeholders to exercise maximum restraint," Guterres said in a press briefing. "The Prime Minister and other officials that were unlawfully detained must be released immediately."

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Sudan All

Recent Stories

Farmers advised to begin wheat sowing from Nov 1

Farmers advised to begin wheat sowing from Nov 1

2 minutes ago
 Police hands over Rs 7.5 mln looted amount to reti ..

Police hands over Rs 7.5 mln looted amount to retired officer

2 minutes ago
 KPRA organizes day long workshop for TMS of Hazara ..

KPRA organizes day long workshop for TMS of Hazara region

3 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan opt to bowl first aga ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan opt to bowl first against New Zealand

12 minutes ago
 Russian Military Rescues Ukrainian Sailors From Pi ..

Russian Military Rescues Ukrainian Sailors From Pirates in Gulf of Guinea - Mili ..

6 minutes ago
 Kashmiris to observe black day on Oct 27

Kashmiris to observe black day on Oct 27

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.