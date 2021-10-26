UN Chief Condemns Military Coup in Sudan, Urges Immediate Release of Prime Minister

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday reiterated his call on the Sudanese military leadership to immediately release Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and condemned the forceful takeover of power in Sudan

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday reiterated his call on the Sudanese military leadership to immediately release Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and condemned the forceful takeover of power in Sudan.

"I once again strongly condemned the forceful military takeover of power in Sudan, and I urge, of course, all stakeholders to exercise maximum restraint," Guterres said in a press briefing. "The Prime Minister and other officials that were unlawfully detained must be released immediately."